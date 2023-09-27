$5M scratch-off lotto ticket sold at Illinois grocery store

One lotto player is $5 million richer, thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket recently sold at an Illinois grocery store.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a $30 "Million $$ Match" scratch-off ticket worth $5 million was recently sold at Schnuck's supermarket, located at 1302 Savoy Plaza Center in Savoy, a central Illinois town approximately 150 miles south of Chicago.

It was the game's jackpot, officials said.

According to lottery officials, the grocery store will receive a cash bonus of one percent of the prize -- $50,000 -- for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Illinois Lottery, more than 20 other Illinois Lottery players in 2023 have become millionaires after winning on Instant Tickets, including someone who recently scored $3 million from a scratch-off ticket sold at a suburban liquor store.

Several other jackpot-winning Illinois Lottery Instant scratch-off tickets were sold recently, including a $400,000 ticket in Wood Dale, and a $2 million ticket in Morris.

So far this month, more than 4 million winning Instant Tickets have been sold in Illinois, netting lottery players nearly $102 million, a release from the Illinois Lottery said.

According to the Illinois Lottery, more than 48 million winning instant tickets have been sold in Illinois in 2023.

Earlier this year, an NBC 5 Investigates report revealed that the Illinois Lottery continued to sell and promote many Instant Games even after the top prizes had been claimed. A spokesperson for the lottery told NBC Chicago that although retailers are notified once a ticket no longer has a top prize, the process can be time consuming.

"As the process involves physically removing hundreds of thousands to millions of tickets from our stores for a particular game, that process can take up to 1 to 3 months to complete," the spokesperson said. "We will continue to look for ways to make this process even better for our players and retailers.”

According to lottery officials, there are more than 50 different Illinois Lottery Instant Ticket games at over 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.