$5K Reward Offered for French Bulldog Stolen From Elderly Woman at Gunpoint in Chicago

A $5,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a French bulldog stolen in an armed robbery earlier this month in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, according to authorities and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

At around 10:12 a.m. on Feb. 11, a 73-year-old woman was walking her dog along South Coles Avenue near East 72nd Street when an armed suspect exited a dark-colored Infiniti and demanded the animal, Chicago police said. A second suspect then got out of the vehicle, snatched the dog from the victim and put it in the trunk.

The vehicle the suspects' were traveling in was reported stolen around the time of the robbery, according to law enforcement.

The stolen dog, pictured above, is a 2-year-old black French bulldog named "King Tut," according to PETA, which announced a $5,000 reward for the animal's return and the arrest of both suspects. The breed is often targeted by thieves, because the dogs can be sold for several thousand dollars.

Anyone with information about the stolen dog or suspects is asked to call the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6000 or submit an anonymous tip online.