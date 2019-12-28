55-Year-Old Man Dead After Back of the Yards Fire, Officials Say

A 55-year-old man is dead after a fire inside of a condo in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood on Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene in the 1900 block of West 48th Street just after 4 a.m. Saturday. First responders were able to strike out the blaze within half an hour, according to authorities, and when they entered the building they discovered a man on the third floor of the building.

No other injuries were reported in the six-unit building. The fire was limited to the third floor and the attic of the structure, officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department are investigating the cause of the blaze.