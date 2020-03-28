coronavirus in illinois

51 More Cook County Jail Inmates Test Positive for Coronavirus, Total at 89

As of Friday evening, 123 inmates were awaiting test results

An additional 51 inmates at the Cook County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total of infected inmates to 89, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

A total of 12 sheriff's office employees also tested positive, according to authorities.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, a total of 190 detainees have been tested for the coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms, the sheriff's office said. Of those detainees, 89 have tested positive, nine tested negative and 92 have pending test results.

The number reflects a large surge in cases since Friday, when a total of 38 inmates had tested positive for coronavirus.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart previously said the department is working to clean and sanitize all affected areas, and that inmates and staff who had contact with those individuals who tested positive are being monitored for symptoms.

