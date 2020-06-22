50K Visited Navy Pier in First 10 Days Since Reopening: Chicago Deputy Mayor

Approximately 50,000 people visited Chicago's popular Navy Pier in the first 10 days following its reopening, city officials announced Monday.

At a news conference, Samir Mayekar, Chicago's deputy mayor of neighborhood and economic development, said Navy Pier "really maintained the key principles of social distancing and capacity constraints among both employees and customers."

The iconic site entered its second reopening phase Friday and is now open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. In addition, the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion, Miller Lite Beer Garden, retail shops, food corridor and Crystal Gardens have reopened.

The first phase of Navy Pier's reopening plan, which started on June 10, included public access to outdoor spaces, restaurant patios and select attractions, the Pier said.

Pier Park rides, including the Centennial Wheel, Amazing Chicago’s Funhouse Maze, Chicago Children’s Museum, Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Navy Pier IMAX will remain closed. No eating and drinking will be allowed inside the pier during the second phase and all fireworks shows and large-scale events remain canceled.

Navy Pier closed on March 16, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Safety measures on Pier property and at parking garages include: "multiple layers of stringent cleaning and disinfecting" and more than 75 hand sanitizer dispensers installed for guests. Employees are required to wear face masks or coverings in public spaces and receive temperature screenings before each shift.

To ensure physical distancing, Navy Pier designated Social Distancing Ambassadors to circulate the area and "cordially remind guests to practice physical distancing."

Signs now mark appropriate spacing, and the number of allowed guests are "limited to a number that is proportional and conducive to physical distancing for that space. Gathering of large groups of 10 or more people are strictly prohibited."

Those who violate these rules "will be subject to removal from the premises."

Navy Pier has also laid out guidelines for rides when they open at a later date. Those include frequently sanitizing digital ticketing kiosk screens and placing Centennial Wheel riders in gondolas only with those within their party. The Wheel also will shut down for 15 minutes every two hours "for a full-sanitary wipe down."

Click here to see Navy Pier’s full reopening plan.