$500K Bail For Man Charged in Garfield Ridge Crash That Killed 12-Year-Old Oak Lawn Girl

A man has been charged with reckless homicide in a traffic crash that killed a 12-year-old girl and injured several other people Wednesday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A judge set bail at $500,000 Saturday for Daniel Regalado, 27, who also faces felony and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence.

Regalado was behind the wheel of a Chevy Impala when he allegedly veered into oncoming traffic about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of South Cicero Avenue and hit a Cadillac Escalade head-on, prosecutors said during a Saturday bail hearing.

Investigators determined Regalado had been driving 52 mph at the point of impact, and his blood alcohol level was registered at .457%, according to prosecutors.

Police said another SUV was unable to stop and also struck the Cadillac.

Cire Robinson, 12, of Oak Lawn, was riding in the Cadillac and pronounced dead about an hour after the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Regalado and two women in the Impala, ages 19 and 21, were taken to hospitals in serious or critical condition, police said. The driver of the Cadillac, a 51-year-old man, suffered a broken ankle, police said.

Regalado, a Little Village resident, was already facing three separate felony charges before the crash, including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and manufacturing and delivering cannabis, prosecutors said.

He is due back in court Monday.