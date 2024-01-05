$500,000 Powerball ticket sold at Chicago grocery store

No, it wasn't the $20 million Powerball jackpot -- but $500,000 is a nice consolation prize.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Jewel Osco in Chicago.

The lucky ticket, part of Wednesday's Powerball drawing, was purchased at Jewel Osco, at 443 E. 35th Street near Chicago's Douglas neighborhood.

The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball -- plus an added "Power Play" to score $500,000, lottery officials said.

As a reward for selling the ticket, the Jewel store will receive one percent of the winnings, amounting to $5,000, officials added.

The winning numbers as part of Wednesday's Powerball drawing were were 30-31-38-48-68. The Powerball number was 8. The next Powerball drawing, with a jackpot at an estimated $35 million, takes place at 9:59 p.m. Saturday.

On Monday, a jackpot-winning $842 million Powerball ticket was sold in Michigan.