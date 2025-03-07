Wisconsin

'50 Most Beautiful Places in America' list includes spots in Wisconsin, Indiana

"The most beautiful places in America are as stunning as they are diverse," the Conde Nast Traveler list notes.

By NBC Chicago Staff

DOOR COUNTY, WI – May 17: A cherry orchard blooms on May 17, 2023 in Door County, WI. The area is famous for their cherries and cherry-related goods, such as cherry wine and pies. A peninsula that stretches from Green Bay out into Lake Michigan, Door County has acted as a bellwether in both state and national elections. Voters in the county, which is known for tourism and dairy farms, have voted in line with the final presidential election results every election this century. (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Midwest, the beautiful.

Several Midwest destinations were included on Conde Nast Traveler's 2025 list of the "50 Most Beautiful Places in America," a collection of destinations the publication says is meant for domestic travelers who "simply want to visit somewhere downright beautiful."

Those places reach across the country and include destinations in Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Kansas and North Dakota.

The two Wisconsin locations identified are Apostle Islands National Lakeshore and Door County. The first spot is described by Conde Nast as a 21-mile edge of Lake Superior and year-round destination for outdoor adventurers offering kayaking in warmer months and ice cave exploration in the winter.

The second, well-known to many Chicagoans, is the Wisconsin peninsula of Door County, "one of the Midwest’s most beloved vacation spots, thanks to an abundance of charming towns and beaches." Conde Nast suggests a visit in spring for stunning views of Door County's famous cherry trees as they reach full bloom.

In Indiana, the list spotlights Indiana Dunes National Park, another Midwest favorite, for its swimming and surfing during summer months and 15,000 inland acres for hiking.

Michigan's beauty rests in Lake Superior, which the Conde Nast calls "just as magnificent as any ocean," and the list-featured Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, a "stretch of coastline will turn any visitor into an Upper Peninsula devotee, both with its beauty and long roster of outdoor activities."

Here are the Midwest locations identified as among the 50 most beautiful in the country:

  • Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Wisconsin
  • Badlands National Park, South Dakota
  • Door County, Wisconsin
  • Indiana Dunes National Park, Indiana
  • Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio
  • Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan
  • Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, Kansas
  • Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota
  • Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota

