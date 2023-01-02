50-Degree Temps, Scattered Rain Possible For Parts of Chicago Area During Tuesday Warmup

The latest Chicago-area winter warmup could usher in temperature highs in the 50s Tuesday in some areas and even 60-degree temperatures in the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.

The warmup started Monday with highs in the 40s and dry conditions after a foggy start to the day.

A few rain showers are possible Monday evening with rain becoming heavy at times, especially overnight, and a few rumbles of thunder possible as well.

Temperatures are expected to remain steadily around 40 degrees overnight into Tuesday. Heavy, widespread rain and winds likely will die down Tuesday morning, but the potential for scattered showers lingers into the second half of the day.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Throughout Tuesday, expect scattered showers with a wide range in temperatures, from 60s south to around 40 degrees north and likely into the 50s in Chicago. Southern suburbs like Romeoville could hit 56 degrees, while Valparaiso and South Bend, Indiana, could reach 61 degrees.

The area cools down again starting Wednesday with highs near 40 degrees and a chance for a few snow/mixed showers.

Snow showers are possible Thursday with highs in the mid-30s.

For the latest forecasts, tune into NBC 5 News, the NBC Chicago app and the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV.