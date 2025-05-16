5-year-old shot, critically wounded by 8-year-old inside suburban home: police

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot by an 8-year-old relative inside a Joliet home, according to police.

Officials said officers responded at 12:11 a.m. to St. Joseph Medical Center for reports of a 5-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital by his mother for treatment of a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, an initial investigation revealed that the child was shot while under the care of a family member at a residence in the 500 block of Dover Street.

Police said it is believed that an 8-year-old relative of the boy gained access to a firearm in a bedroom of the home and shot him, striking him in the abdomen.

The 5-year-old was later airlifted from St. Joseph Medical Center to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, where he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Joliet police at (815) 724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 724-3020.

There was no further information available.