5-Year-Old Red Panda Leo Dies at Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday that Leo, its 5-year-old red panda, died suddenly.

Leo arrived at Brookfield's grounds in 2018 and "quickly won over the hearts of his caretakers and zoo patrons," the zoo said in a Tweet.

The zoo added Leo was known to be quite fond of spending time with his trainers.

Brookfield Zoo is sad to announce that Leo, our 5-year-old red panda, passed away suddenly. Born at Boise Zoo in June 2017, Leo came to BZ in 2018, where he quickly won over the hearts of his caretakers and zoo patrons while he resided in Hamill Family Wild Encounters. pic.twitter.com/7dRAejZFPC — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) November 2, 2022

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Leo also enjoyed munching on dried cranberries and playing with paper boxes. As cooler months dawned, Leo remained especially active, continuing to explore throughout his habitat at Hamill Family Wild Encounters, the zoo said.

The zoo noted one of Leo's specialities was painting on canvas.

"Leo will be greatly missed by his animal care specialists and zoo guests alike," the zoo said in the social media post.