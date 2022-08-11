5-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck by Hit-And-Run Driver on Chicago-Lincolnwood Border

A 5-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries early Thursday after being struck by two cars -- one of which fled the scene -- in the middle a busy intersection in Chicago's Sauganash neighborhood, just south of the city's border with Lincolnwood, police said.
At approximately 9:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of N. Cicero, a 5-year-old boy was in the street when he was struck by the driver of a red Jeep SUV traveling northbound, police said.
According to the authorities, the vehicle fled the scene.
The child was then struck a second time by the driver of a 2013 silver Volvo, also traveling northbound, according to police.
Authorities say the driver of that vehicle stayed on the scene after the incident.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed Wednesday in “serious-to-grave” condition, according to police. Early Thursday, authorities said the victim had died as a result of his injuries.
According to police, the Major Accidents unit is investigating, and authorities are still searching for the driver of the Jeep.