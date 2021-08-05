4-Year-Old Girl Dies in Accidental Shooting in Englewood, Police Say

A 4-year-old girl is dead after she was apparently accidentally shot and killed by another child inside of a home in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on Thursday.

According to Chicago police, the girl, identified as Makalah McKay, was inside a home at approximately 6 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Carpenter when a weapon was found by another child inside of the residence.

Police say the weapon was accidentally fired, striking the little girl in the chest.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Makalah's mother was too distraught to speak about her daughter, leaning on family, friends and community activists who rushed to the scene of the shooting.

"Every situation like this is tragic, babies, death, this is tough," said activist Greg Sherman. "This is tough on the community."

A man who was on the scene at the time of the shooting was taken to a local police station, where he is being questioned about the details surrounding the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate.