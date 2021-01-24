5-Year-Old Girl Shot in Chicago's Gresham Neighborhood, Police Say

Two people, including a 5-year-old girl, were shot in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood on Sunday evening, according to police.

Officials say that the two individuals, a 26-year-old man and the young girl, were sitting in a vehicle in the 900 block of West 76th Street at approximately 5:51 p.m. when they heard gunfire.

After the shooting, the man drove the girl to Holy Cross Hospital. The vehicle was seen outside by NBC 5 reporters, with several bullet holes visible in the SUV.

According to police, the girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she is being treated for a gunshot wound to her buttocks. She is in good condition. The man was shot in the forearm and back, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

No suspects are currently in custody in connection to the shooting, and police are continuing to investigate.