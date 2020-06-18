Back of the Yards

5-Year-Old Boy, Man Shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards Neighborhood

The incident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of West 50th Place

A five-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city's South Side, fire officials confirmed.

The adult male and boy were both sitting on a porch in the 700 block of West 50th Place when they sustained gunshot wounds. The 5-year-old boy was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical but stable condition, fire officials said.

The adult victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical, but stable condition.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

