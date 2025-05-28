5-year-old boy dies after being struck in suburban driveway, police say

A 5-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in a west suburban driveway, police said.

St. Charles police and fire departments were rushed to a driveway just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Royal Fox Drive, where they said a small child "had been struck."

They arrived to find a neighbor performing life-saving measures on the young boy and transported the child to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was an immediately family member, who "has been fully cooperative throughout the investigation," police said Wednesday.

The St. Charles Police Department said an investigation into the crash is ongoing alongside the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Authorities asked anyone who might have information on the incident to contact the department at (630) 377-4435.