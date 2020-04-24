5-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Self in Woodlawn

A man was arrested after his 5-year-old son shot himself in the hand Friday in Woodlawn on the South Side, according to police.

While his parents were asleep, the boy found the gun in his father's pants pocket, took it to the bathroom where he was handling it when it discharged just after midnight. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital and is in good condition, police said.

His father fled the scene after the incident but was placed into custody in the 6100 Block of S. State after officers saw his vehicle pass by, police said.

The father admitted to leaving home "in a panic to discard the weapon" after police found a handgun in grass nearby, according to police.

Charges are pending and it is currently unknown if he has a valid FOID card or CCL, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.