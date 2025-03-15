5 wounded in shootout at Back of the Yards liquor store

Five people were shot and wounded during an argument Friday night at a liquor store in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Two groups were fighting around 10:20 p.m. inside the store in the 1900 block of West 51st Street when a woman, 22, pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A man in her group grabbed the gun from her and fired more shots, while a man in the other group returned fire, police said.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the heel and thigh, and she took herself in good condition to Rush Hospital, police said. She was taken into custody and charges were pending. The other two gunmen fled the scene.

A man, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital. Another man, 48, was shot in the abdomen and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center. Both men were listed in critical condition, police said.

A 46-year-old man was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said.

A 61-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the elbow and declined medical attention, according to police.

No weapons were recovered. Area 1 detectives are investigating.