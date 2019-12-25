5 Women Charged With Stealing $3K in Products From Suburban Old Navy

Five women are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an Old Navy Store in Naperville days before Christmas.

Kionna Williams, 30; Desire Jackson, 20; Savanna Grant, 20; Kaprice Johns, 27 and Jasmine Brown, 26, were all charged with one count of burglary and retail theft, the DuPage County sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses allegedly saw the women about 8:24 p.m. Monday running from the Old Navy store at 220 S. Route 59 with bags full of items, the sheriff’s office said. The women allegedly brought altered bags into the store in an attempt to fool the security system.

The bags contained items including clothing, party items and house decor which totaled about $3,100, the sheriff’s office said.

After leaving the store, the women allegedly drove off to a location in West Chicago where they were approached by West Chicago police, the sheriff’s office said. They were arrested after officers found the bags of merchandise in their vehicle.

The women are also considered suspects in a string of thefts from stores in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, the sheriff’s office said.

They are each being held on $30,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. They are all due in court Jan. 13.