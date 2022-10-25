The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open in Michigan, driving distance from Chicago, but for those who dare to test it out, well, the more than 1,000-foot walk across is only one part of the staggering statistics.

Located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City, SkyBridge Michigan officially opened to the public Oct. 15. Dubbed an "architectural masterpiece," the approximately 1,200-foot-long bridge offers quite the experience for adrenaline seekers, those wanting to take in spectacular views or perhaps others looking to conquer their fear of heights.

Here are some wild facts about the bridge and what guests can expect:

How high up is it?

The bridge stands at a daunting 118 feet above the valley below. According to its website, that is roughly two-thirds as tall as The Leaning Tower of Pisa.

How wide is the bridge?

For those who dare to venture across it, they'll have a 5-foot-wide walking surface.

How long is it?

From tower to tower, the bridge is actually 1,2000 feet. But the distance for people to actually walk while suspended is 1,023 feet.

What kind of winds can it withstand?

The bridge is open year round, but that doesn't mean it stays open through any and all conditions.

The bridge will remain open as long as wind gusts remain at or below 35 mph. Lightning or thunder within a 15-mile radius will also require an evacuation. Rain, however, is OK as long as the walking surface remains clear.

What is it made of?

According to it website, the towers on either end of the bridge are made of wood timer from Boyne Falls. The main cable is made of galvanized steel and the walking surface uses steel framing with "pultruded grating deck."

A portion of the bridge even includes see-through glass flooring, offering an unobstructed view of the valley floor nearly 118 feet below, according to a news release from the resort.

What else should you know?

For Chicagoans, getting there and back can easily be done in a weekend - or even a single day - as the bridge is approximately 350 miles away from the city, which, depending on traffic, is about 5-and-a-half hours a single way.

Once you arrive at the resort, you'll take a chairlift ride to the mountain top before embarking on what might be the most daunting part of the experience. You'll walk across the suspended bridge, surrounded by panoramic views of Boyne Valley.

If you happen to get hungry while at the mountaintop, the resort has you covered there, too.

Featuring even more spectacular views, Eagle's Nest, the mountain peak eatery, offers a full bar, hearty sandwiches, soups, burgers and much more.

While fall may be arguably one of the best times to partake in the experience, due to the colorful fall foliage, the bridge is actually open year-round. At night, you can't help but notice the bridge, as it's illuminated for all to see. SkyBridge Michigan is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Oct. 31 then Friday and Saturday only from Nov. 4 to Dec. 4. The bridge kicks off its December season beginning the ninth of that month, when it again will open daily.

Tickets are $25 for adults ages 11 to 69, $20 for seniors age 70 and above and $15 for children three to 10 years old. Ages two and under get in for free.

Tickets are valid for the whole day, so you'll be able to take as many trips as you want.

More information about SkyBridge Michigan can be found at the Boyne Mountain website here.