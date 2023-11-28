5 ways to celebrate Giving Tuesday in the Chicago area

Join in on the spirit of giving this Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is an annual event that occurs on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, encouraging people around the world to contribute to charity.

The event was introduced in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y in New York and the United Nations Foundation as a way for people to give back after a slew of shopping days – like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

There are a numbers of ways to honor the day, with events and more happening in and around Chicago.

Here’s a list of five events and organizations where you can contribute to Giving Tuesday:

NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago Coat Drive

Give the gift of warmth this holiday season by donating to the NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports "Bundle Up Coat Drive."

Help children bundle up for the cold weather by donating winter gear to Cradles to Crayons, Chicago. The organization helps children living in poverty by providing them living and learning essentials.

If you prefer to make a virtual donation, please visit here.

See here for a full list of collection locations.

Irish American Heritage Center

Donate winter gear to the Irish American Heritage Center’s coat and cold-weather clothing drive until 7 p.m. All items will be donated to migrants to help them adjust to Chicago’s chilly temperatures. New and gently used winter clothing can be dropped off at located at 4626 N. Knox Ave., from 3-7 p.m.

PAWS Chicago

Snap a photo with an adoptable pet after making a donation to animal welfare organization PAWS Chicago. At The Shops at North Bridge holiday pop-up, shoppers will have the opportunity to take photos with PAWS pets after contributing a donation to the organization. If you miss the pop-up, PAWS Chicago will return to the mall’s Holly Jolly Lodge on Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 27, featuring adoptable dogs from 1-3 p.m. each day.

Find the pop-up at 520 N. Michigan Ave.

Radio Flyer

Share the holiday fun. With every purchase you make at iconic children’s transport store Radio Flyer until 8 p.m., the shop will match your purchase price and donate products to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago patients and their families to support play in the hospital.

Radio Flyer recently opened a new retail store in Woodfield Mall.

United Way of Metro Chicago

Help feed a family by donating money to provide a holiday meal box. A gift of $25 provides a holiday meal box for a family of four. United Way also has holiday meal box options at $50, $75 and $100 for two, three and four families respectively. Make your donation here.