5 victims identified in train vs. SUV collision in NW Indiana

By NBC Chicago Staff

The five victims who died after a collision between a train and an SUV in northwest Indiana Wednesday night have been identified by authorities.

Police say the crash occurred near the intersection of U.S. Route 20 and Utah Street just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The victims inside the SUV were all ejected from the vehicle, and were all pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Officials have identified those victims as 20-year-olds Maurice Parrish, Sherise Parrish and Latianna King. Byron Towns, 21, and De’Mario Craig, 24, were also killed in the collision.

According to the coroner’s report, all five victims lived at the same address in Gary.

It is believed after an initial investigation that the SUV tried to go around active crossing gates before it was struck by a train on the South Shore Line Wednesday night.

There were passengers onboard the train at the time of the crash, but none were injured, police said.

"The Gary Police Department extends our sincere condolences to the friends and families of those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. You are in our thoughts and prayers, and we are committed to providing you with unwavering support during this difficult time," the department said in a release.

An investigation remains underway at this time, and no further information was available.

