5 Teens Seriously Injured in High-Speed Crash in Kane County

Five teens were seriously injured in a high-speed crash in unincorporated Hampshire Township in Kane County early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to police, officers responded to a serious crash at approximately 2:50 a.m. near 44W911 Dietrich Road and discovered that a 2019 Honda HR-V occupied by five teens had struck a tree.

A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling east on Dietrich Road at a high rate of speed when it veered away from the street and crashed into a tree on the north side of the roadway, officials said.

It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.

The driver, a 16-year-old girl, was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with life-threatening injuries.

The front passenger, a 15-year-old, was taken to Northwest Huntley Hospital and later airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries.

A rear passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was initially taken to Sherman Hospital and later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old girl who was also a rear passenger was initially taken to Sherman Hospital and later transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another rear passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was initially taken to Northwest Huntley Hospital and later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No citations have been issued, and it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision. The crash remains under investigation.