5 teens hurt in shooting near Chicago's United Center, police say

A group of teens were shot as they were walking near the United Center Thursday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the teens were walking in the 2000 block of West Monroe at approximately 12:14 a.m. when a person fired shots from a vehicle.

A 15-year-old was shot in the left leg, while a 16-year-old was hit in the right arm. Another 16-year-old was hit in the right leg, according to police.

Two 18-year-olds were also shot during the attack, police said.

All five were transported to area hospitals in good condition.

Rod Wave had just wrapped up a show at the United Center, according to arena officials, but it is unclear whether the teens had been attending the concert prior to the shooting.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.