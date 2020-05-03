lawndale

5 Teenagers Shot During Large Gathering in Lawndale

Five males were injured during a drive-by shooting during a large gathering, police said

By Molly Walsh

Five teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday during a large gathering in Lawndale on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

Five males each suffered gunshot wounds to the leg after an unknown occupant inside of a passing gray four-door sedan fired shots, police said.

Two victims, a 19-year-old and 18-year-old males, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Three other male victims, a 15-year-old, 17-year-old and 18-year-old, were taken to Stroger Hospital. All victims are in fair condition, according to police.

No one is in custody and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

