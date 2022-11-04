5 Suspects Arrested After At Least $9K in Items Stolen From Suburban Kohl's: Officials

Five women have been arrested in relation to an incident in which at least $9,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Kohl's store in DuPage County, authorities said.

The theft was reported at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl's, 1001 75th St., in Woodridge, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office stated in a news release. Officers were called to the store for a theft in progress, and a short time later, saw the suspects' vehicle disregard a stoplight, according to authorities. The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at which point the driver, identified as Kenyuanna Gunby, 22, sped up and attempted to flee, police said.

After approximately five minutes, one of the vehicle's tires blew, leading the driver to pull into a gas station, prosecutors stated.

Police allege three of the suspects went into the Kohl's and immediately started filling large bags with clothing while the other two remained in the vehicle. It's believed that the suspects stole at least $9,500 in merchandise, police stated. During a search of the vehicle, officers founded a loaded 9 millimeter handgun with one round in the chamber, authorities said.

The five suspects: Gunby, Aalayah Allen, 25, Navora Brashear, 21, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, all face charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor mob action, according to prosecutors. Two of them, Brown and Jones-Spencer, have also been charged with felony retail theft, authorities said. The fifth suspect, Gunby, also was arrested for felony retail theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, three counts of misdemeanor aggravated assault, misdemeanor reckless driving and other traffic offenses, according to police.

A judge on Friday set bond for Allen, Brashear and Brown at $40,000. Bond for Gunby and Jones-Spencer has been set at $60,000. All five suspects are set to appear in court again Dec. 2 for their arraignments.