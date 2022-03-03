Logan Square

5 Stabbed in Apartment in Chicago's Logan Square Neighborhood: Police

Five people were stabbed after an argument broke out inside an apartment in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood, police said Thursday.

The incident happened around 1:14 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to authorities.

The group was inside an apartment when they began arguing and two people began stabbing each other, police said.

A 37-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to his abdomen; a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the legs and head and was listed in fair condition; a 36-year-old man was also in fair condition with stab wounds to the head; a 37-year-old man was in fair condition with lacerations to the hand and a 25-year-old was treated at the scene for "abrasions to the body," according to police.

Authorities said an investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

