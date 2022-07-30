5 Shot Outside Wheeling Home Saturday Morning: Police

Five people were wounded by gunfire early Saturday outside a residence in Wheeling.

About 5 a.m., Wheeling police responded to calls of a shooting and found multiple people shot outside a residence in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive, police said.

The wounded, between 28 and 30 years old, were taken to area hospital with “wounds of varying degrees,” police said.

The shooting was sparked by an earlier disagreement at a bar/restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, officials said. The suspects allegedly opened fire into the residence from outside.

Police say the residence where the shooting occurred had “not been one of previous concern in the area.”

An investigation was ongoing.