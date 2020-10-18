5 Shot Inside Home in Chicago's East Garfield Park Neighborhood: Police

Five people sustained gunshot wounds Sunday evening when an unknown offender opened fire inside a home in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:41 p.m. in the 200 block of North Sacramento.

A 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 27-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm, body, back, and was also transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A third victim, a 37-year-old male victim, was shot in the left foot and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

A 32-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

The fifth victim, a 27-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and left arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

What led up to the shooting remains unknown, but vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a crash were surrounded by police tape. Additionally, several evidence markers were seen in the street.

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by Area Three Detectives.