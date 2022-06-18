5 Shot in Parking Lot in Douglas: Police

Five people were shot in a parking lot late Friday night in Douglas on the South Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the group was standing outside in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a suspect began firing shots in their direction, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chin while another, 19, was struck in the leg police said. They were both taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A woman, 18, was struck in the leg and was also taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A third man, 20, was shot in the arm and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said. A fourth man, 26, was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.