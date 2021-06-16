5 Shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park Neighborhood, Police Say

Five people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in West Garfield Park in the city’s second mass shooting of the day, according to Chicago police.

The group was outside in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street at around 9:20 p.m., when they were shot at, possibly by multiple people, according to Chicago police.

A 29-year-old woman was struck in the back, a 39-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and leg, and a 40-year-old man was struck in the shoulder, police said. They were all taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they are all in good condition.

A 38-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were both shot in the legs and taken to Stroger Hospital, where the older man is in critical condition and the younger man is in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.

The shooting is the second on Tuesday with at least four gunshot victims, and it is the fourth mass shooting in Chicago in a little over a week.

Earlier Tuesday, four people were fatally shot and four others wounded inside a house in the 6200 block of South Morgan in Englewood. Two of the people who died in that attack were mothers. Another was a man who had recently lost close relatives.

The incident prompted Mayor Lori Lightfoot to say Chicago has joined a “club of cities to which no one wants to belong: cities with mass shootings.”

Nearly 300 of the 390 homicides in Cook County so far this year have been in Chicago, according to the medical examiner’s office. The county had recorded 342 during the same period last year.