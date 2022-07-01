5 Shot, 2 Killed, in Chicago's Loop

Five people were shot, two of them killed, in Chicago's Loop early Friday morning on the same block as a city firehouse.

According to Chicago police, five men were leaving a business around 1:45 a.m. in the 400 block of South Wells when they got into an argument with someone.

That person ultimately took out a gun and began firing multiple shots at the group, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot on the left side of his head and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said. Both men later died.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Another 29-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left buttocks, a 35-year-old was shot in the left arm and a fifth person was shot in the left buttocks. All three were taken to a different area hospital in good condition.

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said paramedics responded to the scene immediately, but couldn't help the victims because shots were still being fired.

Witnesses reported hearing dozens of gunshots in the area.

“It was a lot of shots. I don’t know how many but it was a lot of shots. Enough to pause and then they started again," witness Justin Smith said.

Authorities said no one was in custody as of Friday morning but an investigation was ongoing.

The shooting comes as the city braces for the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“It’s heartbreaking…. Didn’t expect it would kick off this soon," said Pastor Donovan Price.

Check back for more on this developing story.