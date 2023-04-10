5 potential breakout White Sox prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "5 potential breakout White Sox prospects" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

The minor league season is officially underway, and the farm system of the Chicago White Sox brings a lot of promise to the 2023 season. While they still generally rank in the bottom third of the league in farm system rankings, the Sox have a true blue-chip prospect in Colson Montgomery, another near-consensus top-100 prospect in Oscar Colas (although he will most likely graduate from prospect status by mid-season) and several other prospects who showed plenty of promise throughout their minor league careers.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Last season, the White Sox saw young prospects like Bryan Ramos, Lenyn Sosa and Cristian Mena take massive steps in their development and put themselves on scouts' radars. All three of those prospects have chances to continue on their current trajectory, but will the Sox see similar developmental breakouts from other prospects in 2023?

There are several prospects who have a chance to break out this season and become legitimate factors in the White Sox' future plans. In this article, we will discuss the five who are most likely to have that break-out season.

Ryan Burrowes, SS

In a year full of breakout performances, Ryan Burrowes arguably made the most surprising jump, going from signing for a $75,000 signing bonus to being ranked the #11 prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline. This momentum is gearing Burrowes toward a potentially massive breakout when he makes his stateside debut in 2023.

Burrowes has five-tool capabilities as an athletic, rangy shortstop with an advanced approach at the plate and plenty of raw power. Scouts were impressed with the exit velocities he was registering during his debut in the Dominican Summer League, and he was even brought up by outside teams during trade talks mid-season. He is expected to begin the season in extended spring training and eventually start the season in the Arizona Complex League, but if he continues to impress the organization, an appearance in Low-A Kannapolis isn’t out of the question.

Ryan Burrowes slaps a ball through the right side. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9irewxzPoj — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) March 27, 2023

Erick Hernandez, OF

Scouts don’t just hand out Juan Soto comparisons, and while Erick Hernandez didn’t quite live up to expectations in his brief professional debut in the Dominican Summer League, he still has a good enough hit tool to bounce back and live up to expectations in 2023. Signing for $1 million in 2022, Hernandez's hitting ability drew rave reviews and led him to be ranked among the top 30 international prospects of the signing period.

While nagging injuries limited his production in 2022, Hernandez will be fully healthy when he debuts stateside in the Arizona Complex League. His patience at the plate combined with his bat-to-ball skills should allow him to be a consistently productive hitter going forward. While his contact ability surpasses his raw power, he has plenty of bat speed that can eventually lead him to be a 20+ home run threat. He has also been lauded for his work ethic, so he is sure to look to get his career back on track. The White Sox love what he brings to the table, so he will get every chance to show them why the large signing bonus was worth it.

https://twitter.com/DICKS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DICKS Sporting Goods Pony League World Series. Check out this hit from Hernandez! pic.twitter.com/QnvXCE63oa — PONY Baseball Softball (@PONYbbsb)

Finish this article at soxon35th.com and read about 3 more prospects who could make a big impression in 2023.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.