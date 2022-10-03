5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4

5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.

NO. 5: SAQUON BARKLEY CONVERTS 3RD-AND-9 WITH 15-YARD RECEPTION

The scene - Giants: 7, Bears: 6. Giants have the ball 3rd-and-9 at the Bears 27-yard line. 6:45 left in the second quarter.

The play - The Giants set up a pass to Barkley in the backfield, to the right. Nick Morrow busts through the line to make initial contact with Barkley, but Morrow can’t wrap him up and Barkley escapes. Barkley changes direction, Robert Quinn appears to lose track of him and overpursues. From there, Daniel Jones takes out Jaquan Brisker with a quick shove, and Barkley outruns the rest of the pursuit.

It was plays like this that helped the Giants swing momentum in their favor. Nick Morrow had an opportunity to bring Saquon Barkley down in the backfield but whiffed. That was the key error on the play, since the Bears were in man coverage and Barkley was Morrow’s man. The play also kept the Giants drive alive, allowing them to score a touchdown two plays later. On Monday, Eberflus called the moment a big momentum shifter. If the Bears had managed to make the stop, they could’ve held the Giants to a field goal, which would’ve made the score 10-6 instead of 14-6.

NO. 4: DANIEL JONES RUSHES 21 YARDS FOR TOUCHDOWN

The scene - Bears: 3, Giants: 0. Giants have the ball 1st-and-10 at the Bears 21. 5:15 left in the first quarter.

The play - Daniel Jones fakes a handoff to Saquon Barkley. All three linebackers flow to the play side, unaware that Jones has kept the ball. Jones begins running the bootleg, and makes it past Jaquan Brisker who is still looking playside, too. Kyler Gordon runs with tight end Tanner Hudson, so Jones takes off on the run, then Hudson easily blocks Gordon to take him out of the play. Eddie Jackson isn’t able to make it to the ball in time and Jones scores practically untouched.

The Giants ran similar bootleg to the opposite side one play earlier, but tight end Daniel Bellinger was uncovered so Jones hit him for an easy 12-yard gain. This time, Gordon stuck with the tight end so Jones took off. It’s great play design and execution on the Giants’ part, since everyone was deservedly focused on Barkley. Getting beat by it once is understandable. But the Giants saw how well it worked and went to it again and again. This one play set up the rest of the Giants’ success on the ground for the rest of the day.

NO. 3: VELUS JONES JR. FUMBLES PUNT RETURN

The scene - Giants: 20, Bears: 12. Giants have the ball 4th-and-6 from their own 7-yard line. 2:13 left in the fourth quarter.

The play - Punter Jamie Gillan hits a 59-yard punt. Jones Jr. has to back pedal to make the play. He’s still tracking the ball as he tries to catch it, and the ball bounces off his hands. Jones Jr. tries to pick up the bouncing ball, but Lamar Jackson kicks it away and the Giants recover the ball.

The Bears offense had yet to score a touchdown and needed eight points to tie the game, but it was looking like they could have their best field position of the second half, since the Giants had to punt from their own endzone. Instead, disaster struck. Jones Jr. never properly got under the punt, then wasn’t able to corral the bouncing ball. Even though the Bears did get the ball back one more time for one last ditch effort to tie the game, this play felt like it sealed the loss for the Bears.

NO. 2: DANIEL JONES RUSHES 8 YARDS FOR TOUCHDOWN

The scene - Giants: 7, Bears: 6. Giants have the ball 2nd-and-6 from the Bears 8-yard-line. 5:24 left in the second quarter.

The play - See play No. 4 on the list. Giants run the same play with the same key personnel and get the same result.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. The Giants knew they were onto something when the bootlegs worked so well in the first quarter. They went to the well again to score again. At this point the Giants probably thought, ‘Let’s keep doing this until the Bears figure out a way to stop it.’ Even with a change in QB, the Bears never did fully contain the bootleg game, and it undid them.





NO. 1: AZEEZ OJULARI SACKS JUSTIN FIELDS, FIELDS FUMBLES, GIANTS RECOVER

The scene - Giants: 7, Bears: 6. Bears have the ball 1st-and-10 on the Giants 27-yard line. 9:38 left in the second quarter.

The play - Fields drop back to pass. By the time he reaches the end of his drop back, Sam Mustipher has already allowed Dexter Lawrence into the backfield, so Fields can’t step up in the pocket. Braxton Jones also loses his rep to Azeez Ojulari, who manages to poke the ball out of Fields’ hand as he gets set to throw. The ball lands just in front of the Bears offensive line and the Giants recover the ball.

This play is important, and it represented the beginning of a huge momentum swing in the Giants’ favor. Up to this point the two teams had played fairly evenly, and the Bears were marching down the field to retake the lead. They were just coming off of a huge 3rd-and-20 conversion from a Khalil Herbert screen and were already in field goal range. The turnover not only cost the Bears a prime scoring chance, it led to a Giants touchdown on the following drive. Beyond the play’s impact on the game, it also represented a complete failure to uphold Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. standards. Instead of making a play on the ball, the Bears stood around and watched. On Monday, Eberflus said each offensive lineman and Equanimeous St. Brown was assessed a loaf on the play. This is not the way the Bears want to play football.

