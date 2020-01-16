5 People, Including 3 Children, Shot on Chicago’s West Side

At least five people, including three children, have been hospitalized after a shooting on Chicago’s West Side Thursday evening.

Chicago police say the shooting occurred at a barber shop in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road.

According to CFD officials, the three children were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

Another victim, an adult, was taken to Mount Sinai, where they were listed in fair condition. A fifth victim self-transported to an area hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Police spokesman Sgt. Rocco Alioto responding to multiple people shot at a barber shop. 234 N. PULASKI RD. Detectives are on scene, canvassing and retrieving video. SDSC is checking area POD cameras. Pls send anonymous info to https://t.co/yYAqzcE6QU pic.twitter.com/bnbgIQK5wS — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 17, 2020

According to Chicago police, detectives are on the scene and are searching for any video of the incident.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the shooting took place in the 200 block of South Pulaski Road in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at cpdtip.com.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.