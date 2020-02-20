Grand Crossing

5 People, Including 2 CPD Officers, Hurt in Grand Crossing Crash

The officers were taken to area hospitals in serious condition

At least five people were hurt on Thursday when a vehicle crashed into an unmarked Chicago police squad car during a police pursuit, authorities said.

According to police, officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle in the 1200 block of East 75th Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. when the vehicle attempted to flee the scene.

Officers followed the vehicle. The driver of the car then put the car into reverse and struck the unmarked police cruiser at a high rate of speed.

Two officers inside of the police vehicle were taken to area hospitals in serious condition, according to authorities.

The three individuals inside of the other vehicle were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Advocate Christ Medical Center, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Grand Crossing
