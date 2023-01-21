crash

5 People Hurt, Including 3 Seriously, in River North Collision

By Matt Stefanski

Five people were injured, including three seriously, when two vehicles collided Saturday evening in River North, according to Chicago fire officials.

The crash was reported at around 8:16 p.m. at North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street. It remains unclear what led up to the collision. Three people were taken to Chicago hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One person was hospitalized in fair-to-serious condition and a fifth individual was reported to be in good-to-fair condition.

