5 People Hurt, Including 3 Seriously, in River North Collision

Five people were injured, including three seriously, when two vehicles collided Saturday evening in River North, according to Chicago fire officials.

The crash was reported at around 8:16 p.m. at North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street. It remains unclear what led up to the collision. Three people were taken to Chicago hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One person was hospitalized in fair-to-serious condition and a fifth individual was reported to be in good-to-fair condition.