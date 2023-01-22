5 People Hospitalized After Overdosing at Mount Greenwood Bar

Five people were transported to area hospitals after overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday at a Far Southwest Side bar, according to fire officials.
Details were limited Sunday afternoon, but the Chicago Fire Department confirmed it responded to several overdoses at Lawlor's Bar, 3636 W. 111st Street. A total of five people were taken to area hospitals in fair-to-serious condition, authorities said.
The incident is under investigation.
