mount greenwood

5 People Hospitalized After Overdosing at Mount Greenwood Bar

By Matt Stefanski

the back doors of an ambulance with the word ambulance emblazoned across the double doors
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Five people were transported to area hospitals after overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday at a Far Southwest Side bar, according to fire officials.

Details were limited Sunday afternoon, but the Chicago Fire Department confirmed it responded to several overdoses at Lawlor's Bar, 3636 W. 111st Street. A total of five people were taken to area hospitals in fair-to-serious condition, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This article tagged under:

mount greenwood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us