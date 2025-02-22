Northwest Indiana

5 people found dead following welfare check in NW Indiana

Officers entered the home after obtaining a search warrant and located five people who were deceased, police said.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Five people were found dead after police responded to a welfare check on Friday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, authorities said.

At around 2:44 p.m., officers with the Lake Station Police Department were called to the 6700 block of 9th Avenue in the Mansard Du Lac Manufactured Home Community regarding a welfare check, police stated.

Officers entered the home after obtaining a search warrant and located five people who were deceased. The circumstances surrounding the deaths weren't immediately clear.

Police said the incident is believed to be isolated - with no ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities are asking for the public's patience while more information is gathered surrounding the incident.

