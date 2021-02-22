5-Part Series Addresses Kids And Mental Health During Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll in so many ways, including the mental health of our children. In a special five-part series about kids and mental health, NBC 5's Lauren Petty tackles topics from counseling resources to signs of distress in young kids and struggles among teens to ways to navigate it all. Watch the series in the video players below.

For a list of mental health resources and links for families, click here.

In the first story, a suburban Chicago mother speaks out, sharing the story of her teenage daughter’s battle with depression, which nearly led to the loss of the teen’s life, to help others, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story here.

________________________________________________________________________________

An increased demand for counseling for children during the coronavirus pandemic has parents and caregivers uncertain about where to turn first. Read the full story here.

________________________________________________________________________________

Tantrums, tears, trouble sleeping — they are all signs that a child is in distress, even if they don’t have the words to explain why. Read the full story here.

________________________________________________________________________________

Isolation during the pandemic has left teenagers feeling frustrated and worried about the future, as parents struggle to find help. Read the full story here.

________________________________________________________________________________

Recent studies have shown mindfulness has been helpful for children going through stressful situations, a Chicago pediatrician said. Read the full story here.

