South Chicago

5 Officers Hurt When Police Cars Crash on Chicago’s Far South Side

All of the officers were taken to hospitals in fair condition, according to police

By Molly Walsh

Five Chicago police officers were injured when two squad cars collided into each other late Thursday night on the city's Far South Side.

At around 11:40 p.m., an unmarked police vehicle collided with a marked police vehicle in the 9200 block of South South Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Both vehicles were on their way to assist on a call when the accident occurred, officials said.

Three officers from the unmarked vehicle and two from the marked squad car were taken to hospitals in fair condition with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, police said.

