5 Mega Million Tickets Worth $10,000 Each Sold in the Chicago Suburbs

While a lucky person in Evanston won $1 million in Friday night's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, some others certainly aren't complaining.

Five winning tickets worth $10,000 each were sold at convenience stores or gas stations in the Chicago area, along with a $20,000 ticket purchased online through the Illinois Lottery.

The $10,000 tickets were bought at the following locations:

$10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago

$10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove

$10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook

$10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen

$10,000 - Casey's General Store - 294 E. Route 60, Vernon Hills

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize - the second largest in the game's history - was won by someone who purchased a single ticket in Maine.

The winning numbers in the drawing are as follows: 30, 43, 45, 46 and 51, with a Mega Ball of 14.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, according to the Illinois Lottery. Winners are encouraged to write their name on the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize, the lottery advises.