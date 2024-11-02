Wisconsin

5 killed when vehicle crashes into tree in Wisconsin

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the vehicle crashed into a tree Friday night off a roadway just south of Verona, a town about 11 miles southwest of Madison.

By The Associated Press

Five people died in a fiery vehicle crash in Wisconsin, authorities said Saturday.

The vehicle caught fire and all five occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have not released their names and ages. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Wisconsin
