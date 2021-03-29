Eisenhower Expressway

5 Killed in 2 Separate Wrong-Way Crashes on the Eisenhower Expressway, Police Say

Five people were killed early Monday in two separate crashes involving wrong-way drivers on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago and suburban Forest Park, according to police.

The crashes both occurred at around 1:45 a.m. and involved drivers going the wrong way on the expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Three people were killed in one crash when a wrong-way driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near the Jane Byrne Interchange, ISP said. Two other people from that crash were taken to area hospitals, officials said, while two more refused treatment at the scene.

Local

covid illinois 3 mins ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to More Essential Workers, Chicago Enters Phase 1C

Little Village 1 hour ago

Police Fatally Shoot Person in Chicago's Little Village Neighborhood, Authorities Say

At around the same time in Forest Park, police said a separate wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-290 hit another car.

Two people were killed and one person was injured in that crash.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatalities and further details, including the ages and identities of the deceased, were not available.

Lanes were closed for several hours in both locations following the crashes, reopening at around 6:30 a.m.

An investigation into both incidents remains ongoing, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Eisenhower ExpresswayI-290eisenhower expressway crashI-290 crashes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us