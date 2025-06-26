5 killed after SUV and train collide in Indiana, police say

Five people were killed after being ejected from their vehicle when the car they were riding in was hit by a train in Indiana late Wednesday evening, authorities said.

According to Gary police, the situation unfolded just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 20 and Utah Street.

As first responders arrived, they found five people ejected from an SUV, which was "severe damaged" in a collision with a South Shore Train. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several passengers and crew members were on the train at the time of the crash, but none were injured, authorities said.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the SUV went around an active railroad crossing before it was struck.

The identities and ages of those killed have not yet been released.

Gary's traffic investigation and the NICTD Transit Police Department are investigating the crash, police said.

"The Gary Police Department extends our sincere condolences to the friends and families of those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. You are in our thoughts and prayers, and we are committed to providing you with unwavering support during this difficult time," the department said in a release.

Check back for more on this developing story.