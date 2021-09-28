5 Killed, 9 Wounded in Chicago Monday

Five people were killed and nine others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday, including a mass shooting that killed one person and wounded three others in Humboldt Park.

The group was standing in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire about 1:40 a.m. police said. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs. Both were listed in good condition. A 39-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

On the Near West Side, a man was shot and killed while delivering food, police said. The 57-year-old man was sitting in a car in the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street when a person walked up and fired shots about 8:30 p.m. Police said they did not know if the attack was a robbery or a carjacking. No one was in custody.

In Gresham on the South Side, a 31-year-old man was killed about 6:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Throop Street, police said. He was shot in the head and was taken Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified.

Also in Gresham, a man was killed and another was wounded during an argument after a card game. The two men, 35 and 38, were in a home in the 700 block of West 77th Street about 12:45 a.m. when the older man shot the younger man several times, police said. The 35-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified yet. The 38-year-old was shot in the left arm and was taken to the hospital in good condition and was in custody.

In West Pullman on the Far South Side, a 27-year-old man was killed in the 200 block of East 121st Street about 6:20 p.m., police said. He was shot in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Five others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Ten people were killed, and 58 others were wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago.