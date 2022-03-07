5 Killed, 6 Injured in Rural Northern Illinois House Fire

A total of five people died and six others were injured when a fire erupted at a home early Monday in rural Boone County, according to WREX, the NBC affiliate in Rockford.

The fire occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Fleming Street in Garden Prairie, which is approximately 7 miles east of Belvidere, officials said.

WREX initially reported two people died and six others were hospitalized following the fire. In an update provided afternoon, fire officials said a total of five people in the home died.

The names and ages of the victims haven't been released.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal and local authorities are investigating to learn what caused the fire.