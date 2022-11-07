5 Killed, 27 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Five people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed and 27 were wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend.

The first fatal shooting happened Friday night in a Chicago Lawn alley on the Southwest Side. The 44-year-old man was outside about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Gresham. The man, 36, was walking along the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 1:10 a.m. Saturday when he was shot in the left leg, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Early Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was discovered by police with a gunshot wound to the head near the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side. Someone in a black SUV fired shots at the boy about 1:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street before fleeing the scene, police said. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was killed and three people wounded when gunfire broke out during a fight outside a River North nightclub on the Near North Side. About 2:10 a.m., outside Hush Chicago, 311 W. Chicago Ave., security at the club had removed a group of people who then began fighting outside, police said. Two people started shooting, and a security guard returned fire. A man, 30, was shot in his chest during the altercation and later died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Sunday afternoon, a man was shot in the chest just before 5 p.m. in the 500 block of West 99th Street. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least 27 other people were wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, authorities say.