5 Kids Among 7 Killed When Wrong-Way Driver Crashes Into Van on I-90 in McHenry County

Illinois State Police say a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 caused a fiery collision that killed a total of seven people, including five children, early Sunday in McHenry County.

At approximately 2:11 a.m., a blue Chevrolet full size van was traveling westbound on Interstate 90, near the 33.5 mile marker, when an Acura TSX, heading eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck the van, according to police. Upon colliding, both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the van, Thomas Dobosz, 32, of Rolling Meadows, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital. Lauren Dobosz, 31, a passenger in the van, died at the scene, Illinois State Police said.

Five children - two 13 year old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl - also died from injuries sustained in the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, was pronounced dead from her injuries at the scene.

All lanes of westbound I-90 were closed for the investigation, but had reopened as of 9:30 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine why the Acura's driver was traveling in the wrong direction.