5 key questions that determine the White Sox second half success originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "5 key questions that determine the White Sox second half success" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

As Lucas Giolito gets set to take the mound against the Guardians tonight, the White Sox will hope to build off the momentum they built heading into the All-Star break.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At the time, the team had taken three of four from the division-leading Minnesota Twins, outscoring them 33-10. The series quickly turned around what appeared to fans as a potentially lost season, and now, with the team just three games back of the division lead, the team has an opportunity to capitalize with the second-place Guardians in town.

There are many questions still surrounding the team before game 93 of the season tonight. Here are five key ones that will determine just how successful the White Sox will be in the second half of the 2022 season.

Read the five key questions that will determine how successful the White Sox are in the second half over on soxon35th.com!

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.